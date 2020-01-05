Warren: ‘Enough Evidence’ Presented for Trump’s Removal

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she has already made up her mind on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In a video clip, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-CA) said, “I think they have gone too far, and how can they hold up their hands to say I swear impartial judgment because you can’t do that and they shouldn’t have done that.”

Tapper asked, “That is the Democratic leader of the Senate saying that you and others should not have said that you would vote to convict him. Is he wrong?”

Warren said, “I have enormous respect for Senator Durbin. But understand this. What I said is enough evidence has been presented, and so far, Donald Trump has offered absolutely no defense. It is not like they have come forward and said, oh, wait, we want to present some other evidence, and the other evidence is going to show something different. They have done nothing. In fact, they have done worse than nothing. What they have said is that you can’t hear from the witnesses who have first-hand information and you can’t get the documents that you need to see to have more evidence about what is happening. They are defying a court order.”

“Remember about separation of powers?” she continued. “They are under an order to release the documents and refusing to do so. And the way I look at it, I will see the evidence in front of us. I will see the fact that they are not putting forward any defense, and I see that they are trying to block any access to additional first-hand information. Boy, that tells me that this is someone who has violated the law. This is someone who needs to be held accountable. No one is above the law, not even the president of the United States, and that is what impeachment is about.”

