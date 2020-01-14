Cruz: Acquittal a ‘Much Better Outcome’ for Trump in the Senate

In an interview Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) outlined the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Cruz pushed back against the notion there would be a dismissal, saying there would be an acquittal in the Senate rather than a dismissal because acquittal means there is a not guilty verdict reached.

“I think the outcome of this case will not be dismissal,” Cruz told host Bill Hemmer. “It will be an acquittal. Those are different outcomes. Dismissal throws the case out without reaching a verdict. We’re going to reach a verdict, and the verdict is going to be acquittal, the verdict is going to be not guilty because, on the face of it, the articles of impeachment don’t meet the constitutional standard.”

He emphasized, “That is a much better outcome for the president to be acquitted of these charges than simply a dismissal.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent