WH’s Conway: Recent Dem Impeachment Antics ‘Embarrassing,’ ‘Desperate’

During a Thursday interview with Fox News Channel, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted the latest antics by House Democrats in their quest to oust President Donald Trump from office.

Conway told “America’s Newsroom” it was “embarrassing” to see the House Democrats celebrating while also calling the articles of impeachment a “sad” moment for the country and the “desperate” attempt to bring Lev Parnas forward to speak out against Trump.

“I think so desperate, so desperate to get this president that the left is now — the Democrats and their friends, their allies in the media are propping up an indicted criminal, this Parnas character, and maybe even nominating a socialist for president,” Conway remarked. “If you want to get the president, get him at the ballot box. They have no idea how to do that, so they waste their time and our money with all these shenanigans.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent