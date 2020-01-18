Brooks: Sanders-Warren Dispute ‘a Little Bogus’ – Sanders Doesn’t Think a Woman Can’t Win

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that the dispute between 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over whether Sanders said a woman can’t be president is “a little bogus” given that Sanders has denied saying a woman can’t win and Sanders’ record.

Brooks stated, “I think it’s a little bogus. A, Bernie Sanders denies saying it. B, I don’t believe he believes that, as — for the reasons Mark said. And so, it’s picking up on an issue which I think is an attempt for her to cast him aside. I don’t think it’s a particularly relevant issue. Because I think his record is one of respect for — toward women. And I don’t think we’re having that argument.”

