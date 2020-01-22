Schumer: ‘I Will Pray for the Sake of the Republic’ GOP Senators Vote for Witnesses, Documents

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said he would pray for America’s sake that Republican senators vote to include witnesses and documents during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Schumer said, “If the House managers to continue to do what they have done over the last two hours, it will continue to make a powerful case. First step witnesses and documents and second step we get a real fair trial and who knows what happens once there is a real fair trial. If there is not a fair trial and they shut it down, any acquittal of President Trump will have a little value.”

When asked about Republican senators being open-minded, Schumer said, “They changed their minds on a couple of things McConnell put in the resolution. I think that is because the public — it wants a fair trial. It may happen on witnesses and documents as we move through the week. That is what I hope. That is what I pray for the sake of the republic, but I certainly think it’s not out of the question.”

