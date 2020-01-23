Schumer: ‘Most’ Republicans Are Convinced Trump ‘Did It’ – House Case ‘Irrefutable’ ‘on the Facts’

During an interview with MSNBC during their Senate impeachment trial coverage on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that he believes “most” Senate Republicans are convinced that President Trump “did it” and one either has to have their “head in the sand” or be “totally dishonest” “not to feel that the House managers made a powerful case that, on the facts, is irrefutable.”

Schumer said, “I think most of those Republicans are convinced now, obviously, we all have to withhold judgment as jurors until we hear the other side, but those jurors are convinced that he did it. And whether they have the courage or strength to go forward, I don’t know. But I will say this, at [these] closing remarks, all the Republicans were fixated looking at Schiff. He was so powerful. He drew them in.”

He later added, “You have to either have had your head in the sand or be a totally dishonest person not to feel that the House managers made a powerful case that, on the facts, is irrefutable. Now, tomorrow we’ll have to hear why do these facts compel removal, the high crimes and misdemeanors argument and what is it.”

