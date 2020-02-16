Biden: Sanders Should ‘Disown’ Supporters for Vicious, Misogynistic Attacks

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden criticized his rival for the party’s nomination Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for not disowning attacks from his supporters on leaders at the Culinary Workers Union.

After the Culinary Union said Sanders would end Culinary Healthcare, union officials have faced threatening phone calls, emails and tweets.

Sanders responded to the attacks by saying, “Obviously, that is not acceptable to me. And I don’t know who these so-called supporters are. You know, we are living in a strange world on the internet … Anybody making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement.”

Biden, during his interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” today, said. “He may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability.”

He continued, “You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them. The stuff that was said online, the way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that culinary union, it is out outrageous, Just go online. The things they said, the vicious, malicious misogynistic things they said, the threats they put out.”

He added, “To say I’d disassociate is one thing. I’d find out who the hell they are, if any of them worked for me, fire them, find out. See what’s going on…I tell you what, so far I don’t think it’s sufficient just to say ‘I disassociate myself.'”

