Sanders: ‘Some Question’ Whether There’s Time ‘to Prevent the Irreparable Damage’ from Climate Change

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that there is “some question” “as to whether or not we even have the time to prevent the irreparable damage” from climate change. He added that combating climate change and not leaving an uninhabitable planet to future generations “is a moral issue.”

Sanders responded to a question on the last good book he read by citing one book on climate change that he couldn’t clearly recall the title of. He added, “There’s another book out there by Bill McKibben, who’s a good friend of mine from Vermont, also on climate change. And if you read the book, what they are saying, is that if — I mean, there’s some question, without getting people too upset, as to whether or not we even have the time to prevent the irreparable damage, but what the book says is, we have got to move drastically to combat the growing threat to this planet of climate change. … But again, to me, climate change is a moral issue. We cannot turn our backs on future generations and leave them a planet…which is increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable.”

