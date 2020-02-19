Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Bernie Sanders ‘Almost Lost His Seat as Mayor of Vermont’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) mistakenly said 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the “mayor of Vermont,” while discussing Sanders background Wednesday on ABC’s “The View.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think ultimately when you look at what the senator stands for, he fought for LGBT equality and almost lost his seat as mayor of Vermont because of it— mayor of Burlington because of it. He’s always fought for the issues that I think the Democratic Party is now starting to catch up to.”

