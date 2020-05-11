Sanders: ‘Very, Very Slim’ Chance I Run for President Again

. @costareports : "Do you want to run for president again?" Sen. @BernieSanders : " I think the likelihood is very very slim at that. I think next time around you're going to see another candidate carrying the progressive banner." pic.twitter.com/PQZvvutkJu

In a Monday interview with The Washington Post, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said it is “very, very unlikely” he will run for president again after failed back-to-back campaigns.

The 78-year-old self-described Democratic socialist told Washington Post’s Robert Costa in a live interview that the next presidential election cycle will likely see “another candidate carrying the progressive banner.”

“I think the likelihood is very, very slim at that,” Sanders told Costa. “I think next time around you’re going to see another candidate carrying the progressive banner.”

He added, “I think it’s very, very unlikely that I will be running for president ever again. And I think right now what the focus I would say not only of progressives, not only of Democrats but a lot [of] independents, moderate Republicans has got to be how we come together to defeat this very dangerous president who is in office right now.”

Sanders gave eventual 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton a surprising challenge and had a good start in the 2020 election cycle until former Vice President Joe Biden mounted a strong Super Tuesday showing, which ultimately led to Sanders suspending his campaign and endorsing Biden in the 2020 race against President Donald Trump.

