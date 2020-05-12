Pelosi: Including Our Policy ‘Wish List’ in Coronavirus Bill Would Cost ‘Endless Amount of Money’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denied that the House coronavirus bill is full of Democratic policy wishes, and stated that “It would be an endless amount of money if we put our wish list for the future in there.”

Pelosi said that the coronavirus is “too deadly to our lives, to our livelihood, to our democracy, for us to use it for any other purpose. So, the money for state and local is to allay the cost of the — defray the cost of the outlays they’ve made for coronavirus, and the revenue lost because of the coronavirus, testing, testing — the three pillars. Honor our heroes by supporting our state and local entities so that they don’t lose their jobs, these heroes don’t lose their jobs, open up government by testing, tracing, treatment, etc., and the third is putting money in the pockets of the American people. All of it timed and centric to the coronavirus. It would be an endless amount of money if we put our wish list for the future in there. But that is not what the case is. And sometimes, I get a little heat from my own folks, who say, why can’t we do this in this bill and that in the next? Because that’s not what the bill’s about. This bill is for this purpose. And it’s a big price, but there’s a big problem.”

