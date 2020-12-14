Giroir: ‘If You’re an Individual,’ You Get COVID Treatments, Supply Hasn’t Been Exceeded

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir stated that coronavirus treatments are “in circulation all across the country and we have not exceeded the supply for these treatments. So, if you’re an individual, you get them.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “The treatments, remdesivir, all these treatments that we hear about people getting…are they in massive circulation across the country? can any person in this country get their hands on those?”

Giroir responded, “So, yes, they’re in circulation all across the country and we have not exceeded the supply for these treatments. So, if you’re an individual, you get them. Your chances of dying go down 85 or 90%. But there are so many cases right now, circulating, over 200,000 new cases a day being identified, that even though an individual’s chance is down overall, the mortality in the country is going up. so, yes. these treatments are effective until we get a vaccine.”

