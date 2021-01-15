Scarborough: The GOP Is ‘What We Read in the History Books About Hitler’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough doubled down on his argument that the Republican Party is “what we read in the history books about Hitler.” This comes in the wake of a group of President Donald Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress saying they fear for their lives for voting to impeach Trump.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said the party that belongs to Trump is “intimidating” opponents “with threats of death” and violence in support of a “fascist president.”

“This is the Republican Party of Donald Trump and of Lindsey Graham and of those 150 or 160 people who voted to overturn the election,” Scarborough outlined. “It is a party that … well, it’s what we read in the history books about Hitler. He had his brown shirts. He had his enforcers. He had his thugs that would go around committing acts of violence. Mussolini did it. When he took over Italy, they would take over government buildings, and they would commit acts of violence, and they would intimidate people through violence. I remember back in the days when I was in politics. You would intimidate opponents with a big war chest; by going out and raising money. Now, Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham and this Republican Party, they are intimidating their opponents with violence, with threats of death, with storming the Capitol, with killing police officers.”

“[T]his is Donald Trump’s party, and right now, if you look at the polls, the majority of Republicans remain with this fascist president,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent