GOP Rep. Stefanik: ‘I Am Not Worried About the Future of the Republican Party’ — GOP Is ‘Energized’ a Local Level

As the country is on the eve of swearing in a new Democrat president, some ask what is next for the Republican Party. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) says she is optimistic about her party’s future.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Stefanik said she based that outlook on what she was seeing at the local level of the GOP.

“I am not worried about the future of the Republican Party because I see it at a local level. Republicans are energized,” she said. “We were very excited about the outcome in the House, the historic number of Republican women who we elected. We have a very diverse class.”

“And I think our message of standing up for the working people in this country, for economic opportunity against big government that we see in the state of New York with the shutdowns and the struggles for small businesses,” Stefanik continued. “I also think that we are seeing that, even though President-elect Biden is talking about unifying, his policy proposals are far-left policy proposals. We’re seeing that in his first COVID relief plan where he didn’t even reach out to Republicans.”

