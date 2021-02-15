Swalwell: In Wake of Capitol Riot We Need ‘9/11 Commission,”White Nationalism Task Force’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC that both an independent commission and a “white nationalism task force” to investigate the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol were needed.

Anchor Katy Tur said, “So is the House going to just wipe their hands of this now and move on or will there be a 9/11 style commission looking into how it will happen? Is there more investigating that will be done?”

Swalwell said, “There is no moving on. January 6th is a day that we will sadly all remember. I think we have to take an approach that we took like after September 11 and root out white nationalism and terrorism from our country. I believe we need a September 11 commission taken outside of Congress. I think it should be an independent commission outside of Congress.”

He added, “They are going to need, I believe, at the Department of Justice, a white nationalism task force to make sure they’re understanding at the earliest of ages how people are being radicalized. If there are in fact training camps. In our evidence we found that the Oath Keepers a group in particular, that they do have training camps and an initiation process very much like international terrorist groups do. So we have to use all of the tools and the resources we can to find and defeat these groups and bring them to justice in the courts.”

