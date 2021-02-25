Cotton: Where Were Charges of Racism, Sexism When Dems Opposed Verma, Carson, and Chao?

On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded to charges that opposition to some of President Joe Biden’s nominations is based in racism and sexism by pointing to Democratic opposition to the nominations of Seema Verma, Ben Carson, and Elaine Chao.

Cotton said, “It is outrageous the way these Democrats are slandering Joe Manchin as a racist or a sexist because he is voting his conscience on these nominations. I mean, where were the Democrats when 4[3] of them voted against Seema Verma to run the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services? When almost all of them voted against Ben Carson to run the Housing and Urban Development Department, when Chuck Schumer voted against Elaine Chao to be Secretary of Transportation? I guess it’s okay for Democrats to vote against Republican nominees who are women or minorities. But if Joe Manchin does it or Republicans do it, they immediately start screaming racism and sexism.”

