Rubio: The Political Dividing Line Is ‘Crazy Versus Normal’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that the dividing line in politics is “crazy versus normal.” He cited parents concerned about what their children are taught against education officials who think parents who speak out are domestic terrorists.

Rubio stated, “[T]hat’s the dividing line in politics today. The dividing line isn’t even left or right anymore. It’s crazy versus normal. It’s these people that run our school systems and so forth and parents, who over the — during the pandemic, for the first time, got to see what their kids were learning because they were learning from home, and they were like, you’re learning what? They’re teaching you what? And then when they spoke up, now they’re domestic terrorists. And look, I watched with great interest all this coverage about white supremacists. In Virginia…a Jamaican immigrant, African American woman was elected the lieutenant governor of the state, a Cuban American, Jason Miyares, was elected attorney general of the Commonwealth of Virginia. None of that’s being reported. These people are nuts.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett