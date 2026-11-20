An NFL fan has died after getting into a fist fight at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

The fan, 36-year-old Mario Narro, reportedly died in a hospital days after he got caught up in a fight during the Cowboy’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the New York Post.

The fight reportedly started around kickoff time. Reports say that after the fight Narro didn’t seek medical assistance, but he did complain about pain.

His family later took him to a hospital where he passed away on Wednesday.

The details of the fight have not been reported, but it has been reported that the fan who passed was a Cowboys fan.

The brawl that ended with the fan’s death was but one of the melees that took place at the game.

One fight involved rival fans getting into a slugfest at Texas Live, the large entertainment complex outside AT&T Stadium.

Another featured fans getting into it on the concourse.

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It’s not the first time 49ers fans started throwing punches. Raiders and 49ers fans engaged in more than a dozen violent fights at SoFi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, including one that left several men knocked unconscious in a stadium parking lot.

Team officials put out a statement condemning the violence.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at Levi’s Stadium,” the team said in its November 10 statement.

“The Santa Clara Police Department, our security and guest services teams responded to several incidents throughout Sunday’s game. We are grateful to all personnel for their swift response and dedication to maintaining a safe environment for all fans,” the team added.

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