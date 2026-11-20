The Weekly Wrap: Grand Theft AI

Welcome back to Friday! This is our weekly review of the economic and financial news afflicting our nation.

Millions of American workers apparently scheduled paid time off this week so they could play a game about auto theft. Or so they thought. As it turns out, a big part of GTA VI turns out to be a series of errands you need to perform to win the attention of your girlfriend. Pity the young of America. They just wanted to be criminals, and the gods of gaming forced them to be conscientious boyfriends.

The rest of us were too busy panicking about everything suddenly not working and the stock market crashing to spend time doing digital housepainting.

Let’s go!

People Are Worried About Everything Breaking

It somehow seems fitting that the Anthropic initial public offering occurred amid a mysterious series of malfunctions of critical digital systems. A week ago, a bunch of Microsoft products like Teams, Outlook, and Copilot suddenly stopped working for reasons. We were assured it wasn’t an attack or the result of nefariousness, which seemed plausible because so much of what’s wrong with the world really is the result of incompetence rather than malevolence.

But then the planes were grounded. And online banking stopped working. It really seemed like the parts of our digital technology that we use to connect with one another were breaking. Then there was something about the National Security Agency’s systems not working, and today the Department of Agriculture’s stuff was reportedly broken.

Maybe it’s all a coincidence! Random technical glitches. Page not loading errors signifying nothing. But, you know, probably not. The human mind is not really equipped to accept this level of coincidental catastrophic system failures. We anthropomorphize our pets and assign divine causes to weather events like thunder and lightning. Of course we’re going to seek meaning in the breakdowns.

In any case, it’s hardly reassuring to know that everything can just keep going wrong without anyone trying to make it go wrong. At least if it were Lex Luthor or North Korean state hackers, we’d understand the motivations and could pretend we could confront the evil doers. If it’s all the wires getting crossed, we’re at the mercy of randomness. God might not play dice, but maybe superintelligence does.

People Are Worried About the Superintelligence Bubble Popping

Are we even supposed to call it superintelligence if it brings down the stock market? Or is that only when it is a big driver of economic growth?

Stocks cratered this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are officially in “correction territory,” which means they are down more than 10 percent from their recent high. The Nasdaq has completely erased all the gains for the year, which is definitely not what you would think should happen on the verge of the widespread adoption of a breakthrough technology.

When stocks sold off on Thursday, the story was that fund managers were forced to sell off parts of their portfolios to make room for shares of the enormous Anthropic IPO. That sounds like a decent story, but it doesn’t really explain why shares of Anthropic dropped 10 percent on Friday. Shares of Nvidia also fell double digits, and shares of AMD were down by something like 12 percent.

Our best explanation for all this is that the massive Anthropic IPO focused attention on the greater artificial intelligence super-system that has been powering economic growth and stocks this year, and people started to get worried about whether it is all sustainable. The public hates data centers, and AI guys tell us their products may kill us all. China has access to our top chip designers even as we desperately try to both keep them addicted to our AI technology and keep them from getting their hands on our best AI chip technology.

People Are Worried Society Is Collapsing

Initial claims for jobless benefits are near 57-year lows, the retail control group rose 0.6 percent in October, and sales were revised up for the previous couple of months, Walmart raised its outlook, and Nvidia said they are still seeing demand outstrip supply. GDPNow has the economy growing 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter. SpaceX’s Mechazilla caught a rocket with its chopsticks. The national average price of a gallon of gas has fallen below $3.70. Even consumer sentiment is improving, slightly, because Democrats and Independents are not quite as gloomy as they were.

But instead of feeling good about things, people are prepping for societal breakdown. And our DMs are filled with people asking about how much gold or cash to stockpile in their bunker basements. We have the feeling that the conversations around the table at Thanksgiving are going to get pretty doomery.

Silver lining? Historically, the great fortunes in investing are made at precisely these moments when fear is riding high and calamity seems to lurk around every corner. Fortune favors the bold, as the Romans liked to say.

Breitbart Business History: The Duck Hunt That Gave Us the Fed

On this day in 1910, six men set out for a duck hunt. Or so they wanted people to think. Rhode Island Sen. Nelson Aldrich had them show up one at a time at a New Jersey train station and board his private railway car. On board they used only first names, so even the staff wouldn’t know who they were. Among the passengers were Paul Warburg of Kuhn, Loeb and Henry Davison, a partner at J.P. Morgan. They were bound for the Jekyll Island Club off the Georgia coast, where they spent more than a week figuring out how to build an American central bank.

The Panic of 1907 had exposed a significant weakness in American banking. The country’s banks held plenty of cash in reserve, but in a panic it was hard to get that cash to the banks that needed it. The men at Jekyll Island proposed pooling reserves and creating a currency that could expand when demand for cash surged.

The Federal Reserve Act legislation that Woodrow Wilson eventually signed in 1913 was more or less what they worked out on the island, but instead of being headed up by the biggest banks, it would be led by a board appointed by the president in Washington. The Federal Reserve, in other words, was politicized from the very start.

Even after the Fed was summoned forth through legislation, the Jekyll Island meeting remained a secret for almost two more decades.