Gas prices have dropped by 18 cents within the past week and are expected to continue doing so, AAA reported in its weekly update to motorists. The prices are expected drop another 15 cents by Thanksgiving, when the organization says nearly 73 million Americans will drive during the holiday.

The national average is $3.72, down from $3.90 one week ago and $4.29 one month ago – when many states were in the midst of early voting in the midterm elections.

“According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.76 million barrels per day to 8.79 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 210.8 million barrels to 215.9 million,” AAA’s report added.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive states for gasoline are run by Democrats: Hawaii and California, where average prices are $5.60 and $5.51, respectively. Other states still in the $4 range are Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont.

Southern and midwestern states make up the least expensive list of states: North Carolina ($3.05), Indiana ($3.16), Texas ($3.20), Oklahoma ($3.24), Ohio ($3.25), Georgia ($3.25), South Carolina ($3.29), Louisiana ($3.33), Tennessee ($3.35), and Arkansas ($3.37).

The national average for regular gasoline fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since July last week.

President Donald Trump noted the precipitous drop in gas prices since the November 3 election, saying the timing was “very interesting” during a press conference on Friday.

Mike Sommers, the President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, also commented on dropping gas prices. In a thread posted on X, he said the decline started in October and prices fell by 26 cents from October 1 to November 3.

“A major factor is falling crude oil prices. Brent crude fell 11% on Nov. 2, then another 9% on November 4. These price movements reflected optimism around the conflict in Iran, and more crude oil moving through Hormuz. Since crude accounts for roughly half the cost of gasoline, we see it in fuel prices,” he continued, and said the other layer was the decrease in seasonal demand.

Sommers concluded that American refiners ran at nearly 96 percent utilization last week, after their highest May–September utilization since 1998. He said strong American oil production and refining are helping keep markets supplied even during global disruptions.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.