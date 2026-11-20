Researchers at Boston University and Banner Health identified a blood marker that detected advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The marker is a protein called endogenously cleaved microtubule-binding region tau, or eMTBR-tau, which signals the tau tangles that form inside brain cells. Researchers measured it in blood drawn from 21 former American football players while they were alive, then checked those readings against autopsies of the brains the players donated after death.

Michael Alosco, co-director of clinical research at Boston University’s CTE Center and the study’s co-senior author, said the result could let doctors detect the disease in living patients.

“This is a game changer,” Alosco said.

Autopsies found CTE in 18 of the 21 players, and 16 of those cases were high stage. Among the men who played professionally, 11 of 12 had advanced disease, along with four of seven college players and one of two who played only through high school.

The test flagged only the late stages. Early CTE, which is often symptom-free, went undetected.

“We are still in the discovery phase, and it’s a small sample size,” the co-senior author said, adding that validation studies would have to follow.

A separate group at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis reported a related marker, eMTBR-tau243, the previous Friday, measuring it in 11 autopsy-confirmed CTE cases within a cohort of 229 participants. Those authors wrote that larger studies are needed before the marker could serve as a diagnostic tool.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved no CTE-specific diagnostic or therapy.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota told ESPN he would take such a test if one existed.

“I think because, at the end of the day, it gives insight to the rest of the NFL, to college kids, to high school kids of what we’re getting ourselves into,” Mariota said.

Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus said he would rather not know while he is still playing.

“I probably wouldn’t want [the test] while I’m in the league, because I think it’ll change the way I play,” the Vikings safety said. “But I know there’s a lot of guys who are very curious and would like to know.”

The findings follow an October study estimating that roughly 75 percent of NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had CTE.

The NFL has said it “continuously strives to make the game of football safer,” citing efforts to cut concussions and head impacts.

ESPN’s post on the findings drew replies on X from users who said the studies would only confirm what they already assume about the sport.