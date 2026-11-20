A South Carolina judge on Friday rejected Alex Murdaugh’s bid to throw out the murder charges in the 2021 killings of his wife and son, keeping his retrial on track for April 5, 2027.

Circuit Judge Debra McCaslin ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence for a grand jury to indict Murdaugh in 2022, even without disputed testimony about a T-shirt he wore the night of the shootings and shotgun ammunition found at the family’s property. She also found that the defense had failed to show investigators or prosecutors deliberately misled the grand jury.

McCaslin criticized lead investigator David Owen for testifying to the grand jury before reviewing a lab report addressed to him. The report said tests found no human blood in samples from Murdaugh’s shirt. McCaslin said oversights like Owen’s undermine public confidence in the justice system. She found that his failure to review the report did not amount to bad faith.

At the Nov. 13 hearing, prosecutor Creighton Waters said the state was prepared to seek new indictments on Dec. 10 if McCaslin granted the defense’s request. Friday’s ruling keeps all four charges a Colleton County grand jury brought in July 2022 in place for the retrial.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The indictments allege he fatally shot his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, at the family’s hunting property, known as Moselle, in June 2021.

A Colleton County jury convicted Murdaugh in 2023, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the convictions in May after finding that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors. Murdaugh has denied killing his wife and son.