President Donald Trump unveiled plans Friday to impose a lofty tax on companies that build data centers overseas.

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Trump announced the policy, which aims to discourage companies from building data centers in China and to promote construction in the United States.

“We’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. If they do that, they can, but we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them if they do it,” Trump said. “We want them to build it here.”

Trump said if certain states, like Texas or California, do not want to build data centers, then companies can build them in those that do.

“If they won’t go in Texas, and if they won’t go in California, they’re going to go in West Virginia … We have a lot of … places that want them badly, and they’re great places,” he said.

Trump went on to warn that if companies are allowed to build data centers overseas, then “China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen.”

The president introduced the ratepayer protection pledge in March to ensure data centers do not pass energy usage costs on to the communities where they are built. Tech companies that signed the pledge commit to supply their own power for data centers so energy prices do not rise.

Trump said Friday that leaders should negotiate deals that benefit their communities. As one example, he pointed to a Meta data center under construction in Richland Parish, where teachers received bonuses of up to $50,000 from higher tax revenues generated by the project.

“In one case, they’re paying teachers $50,000 in order to get it approved in Louisiana. In another place, they’re giving the residents in that area $10,000 a piece. It’s okay with me. Make the deal. They have plenty of money. Take it,” he said.