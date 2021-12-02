Trump Slams Biden Admin over Increased Crime Rate — ‘Our Country Is Being Destroyed’

During a Thursday interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump ripped his successor over the uptick in crime and the treatment of police.

Trump lamented that the police were “not allowed to do their job” as large groups of people storm stores and steal from them. He said that the country was “being destroyed” under President Joe Biden.

“When you look at San Francisco, and you look at 100 kids or people running into a store together, and the cops are standing out there not allowed to do their job — they aren’t allowed to do their job — and you allow a thing like that to happen, we have a country that has no law enforcement, has no law and order,” Trump emphasized. “Our police are great. They’re not allowed to do their jobs, and they’re now being hit. People aren’t even afraid. They go and shoot police. They don’t respect them. The people of our country love our police, and they do respect them, but they’re not allowed to do their job. If you allowed them to do their job, that would stop, and crime would stop, but they’re not allowed.”

“If you look at what’s going on in New York, you look at what’s going on in Chicago, and look at what’s happening in San Francisco, and it’s happening in many other cities that they don’t want to report about. You know, the media, outside of you people and a few others, the media hasn’t been reporting this problem, but when you have hoards of people running in, kids mostly, running in, stealing, robbing stores where drug chains are closing all their stores in different cities because they can’t keep them open, we just don’t have law enforcement. We’re not allowed to have law enforcement. Our country, I’ll tell you what, our country is being destroyed. It should never be allowed to happen. The police have to be given their power back, they have to stop the crime, they can do it, and they want to do it, but they’re not allowed to do it.”

