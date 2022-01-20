ABC’s Hostin: Republicans Are Treating Biden Like a Black President

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans treated President Joe Biden like a black president.

Hostin said, “There are things that he has not gotten credit for, like he’s inherited this pandemic from the Trump administration. It was badly handled. He was able to pass a 1.9 trillion dollar relief package which a majority of Republicans voted against. That’s something that he gets credit for. I think he also gets credit for his incredibly diverse judicial nominations. I think there has been about 41 federal judges. Those are lifetime appointments.”

She continued, “I think where he hasn’t done well is basically delivering federal policy in favor of the people who put him in the White House, and that is communities of color. We didn’t see any movement on voting rights. We didn’t see any movement in police reform.”

Hostin added, “The infrastructure was a leaning-into white independence, and I think it was a leaning into white moderates, but the bottom line is, those aren’t the folks who really took him over the finish line. That is not the Democratic base. No Democratic president has made it into the White House without the support of the black community. The black community now, voters 50 and over that are registered, there’s been a 36-point drop in the net approval. What I took away was he said something like I had no idea that my Republican friends would do this. Well, he’s governing like it’s the 1990s. It’s 2022. He sat for eight years next to a black president yet didn’t think he would be treated like one, and that is what he is being treated like.”

