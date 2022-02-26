Dem Rep. Wild: Biden Handling Ukraine Crisis ‘Masterfully’ – ‘We Should Have Provided More to Ukraine,’ But That’s Not His Fault

During an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) argued that President Joe Biden has handled the crisis with Russia and Ukraine “masterfully.” And that while “We should have provided more to Ukraine,” “that’s not President Biden’s fault, that’s the fault of prior administrations.”

Wild said, “I think President Biden has been handling this masterfully. I think he has done an excellent job of both leading and unifying our allies, and I’m proud of that. There are a number of mistakes that have been made over the last decade. We should have provided more to Ukraine, and that’s not President Biden’s fault, that’s the fault of prior administrations. And so, here we are, and here the Ukrainian people are. And we’ve got to do everything that we possibly can to support them.”

