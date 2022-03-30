Cotton: Biden, Dems Think ‘There’s No Pandemic’ at Border, While Requiring Toddlers to Wear Masks on Planes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden and Democrats believe “there’s no pandemic at our border with no cases coming across into our country,” while “they still insist that American toddlers wear masks when they travel on airplanes and trains.”

Cotton stated, “[T]hese are astonishing surges in illegal immigration at our border. … But apparently, Joe Biden is not resting on his laurels. After setting the record last year, he wants to break his own record in 2022. We might have more than 2 million illegals crossing our border this year. And, as you said, Harris, those are not people seeking asylum from persecution. They’re coming for one reason, that’s because they know that Joe Biden will let them in. That’s dangerous for America. Because, many times, they’re smuggling in drugs as well. There are gang members or other kinds of criminals that are crossing our uncontrolled border.”

He added, “Only a blinkered ideologue like Joe Biden and the Democratic Party could think there’s no pandemic at our border with no cases coming across into our country, yet they still insist that American toddlers wear masks when they travel on airplanes and trains.”

