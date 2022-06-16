Cruz: Garland Will Target Parents, Won’t Enforce Law on Protests at Justice’s Homes after Assassination Attempt

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland as “perhaps the most political Attorney General in the history of this country” for being “willing to weaponize the Department of Justice and FBI to target parents as domestic terrorists,” while at the same time not enforcing federal law against people protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices even after an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Cruz stated, “Listen, a week ago, we saw a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, threatened and a man arrested for attempted murder. Why? Because the left-wing radicals knew where his home was and the White House was encouraging those radicals to go to his home where they were threatening his children.”

He added, “The federal criminal law makes it a crime to go and protest at the home of a judge while he’s considering a case and Merrick Garland has become perhaps the most political Attorney General in the history of this country. He’s willing to weaponize the Department of Justice and FBI to target parents as domestic terrorists, but he refuses to enforce the law against the people flagrantly violating the law.”

