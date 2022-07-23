Van Drew: I’m Surprised Dems Aren’t Calling for Knife Control after Zeldin Attack — They Go after Law-Abiding and Let Criminals Out

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) reacted to the attack on New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) by remarking that he’s surprised that Democrats haven’t responded to the attack on Zeldin by calling for knife control since they “go against good law-abiding people and we make even more severe gun laws” while they “let bad people out of prison on a rotating basis.”

Van Drew said, “Here is somebody that did attempt murder. … But nevertheless, they put him in prison, as they are doing with thousands across the country in all our major cities, it isn’t just outside Rochester, it’s in Philadelphia, it’s in areas across the country where all of this is happening, we are literally taking bad people and letting them out.”

He added, “When this happens, I’m surprised the super left-wingers aren’t going to go out and say, we should make sure that nobody has knives anymore. We go against good law-abiding people and we make even more severe gun laws. But we let bad people out of prison on a rotating basis. It is shameful and we’re killing our country.”

