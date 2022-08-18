Rand Paul: ‘Burden Is on the FBI to Justify’ Mar-a-Lago Raid, Prove It Wasn’t ‘Politically Motivated Witch Hunt’

During a Thursday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called on the FBI to “prove” its raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was “not a politically motivated witch hunt.”

According to Paul, “the burden is on the FBI to justify” its raid since the agency had a history of spying on Trump.

“You know, I think the burden is on the FBI to justify this raid. This is extraordinary,” Paul outlined. “This is also the same FBI that used a foreign intelligence warrant to snoop on and spy on the Trump campaign, to investigate them for over two years. So, I think the burden really is on the FBI. They’ve been wrong in the past. They’ve broken the law in using these foreign intelligence warrants; now, they use a domestic warrant. But I do think they need to release the justification for this because this is extraordinary.”

“And we should not lose sight of the fact that this has never ever happened before — for good reason — because we need to have confidence in the FBI. We need to have confidence in our intelligence agencies that they are there to protect us and not to go after people for political purposes. So, the burden is on them to prove that this is not a politically motivated witch hunt.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent