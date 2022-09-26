GOP Rep. Gimenez: Government Shutdown over Border ‘a Distinct Possibility’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that there is “a distinct possibility” of a government shutdown at the end of the week and that Republicans are serious about the border.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Congressman, do you think that the government shuts down this week?”

Gimenez answered, “There’s a distinct possibility. Look, we are serious about what’s happening at the southern border and all these other things that we’re talking about. Why are we funding 87,000 new IRS agents? The American government should be working for the American people, not going after the American people. And that’s what these 87,000 IRS agents are going to do. They’re going to come after you and me and every other American. The first thing we’re going to do, if we take control of Congress, is put a bill to actually eliminate the funding for those 87,000 IRS agents, and then start to save the money that we need to save in order to start reducing inflation, and then send a clear signal to the Biden administration, hey, we’re not playing around. We need things to change. America’s on the wrong path. We need to get it back on the right track.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has urged the House GOP to oppose any funding bill that doesn’t address the problems at the border.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett