McDaniel: Dems Had Chance to Fix Crime, Border, Learning Loss and Decided IRS and Student Loan Bailout Were More Important

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated that Democrats “had an opportunity to fix the problems they’re pretending that they want to solve right now,” like crime, pandemic learning loss, and the border, but instead, they prioritized hiring more IRS agents and a student loan bailout.

McDaniel stated, “They’ve already done radical things. The student loan forgiveness that they did instead of sending money to help with the kids who have deficits coming out of the pandemic, and then the 87,000 IRS agents. That was their priority, not getting more police on the street, not getting more border agents, they had an opportunity to fix the problems they’re pretending that they want to solve right now, and they didn’t. Instead, they got 87,000 new IRS agents.”

She added that the student loan plan upsets voters “when you put it in contrast with what they could have done,” and “When moms hear that nine-year-olds are reading at a 30-year low and doing math at a 30-year low, when we know we have absenteeism…and the Democrats caused that, and instead of saying, how do we help the kids we left behind? They said, let’s give a cash grab to people who have already graduated from college. You know why? Because they can vote and five-year-olds can’t and nine-year-olds can’t. … And they give lip service to a lot of issues, but when they have the reigns of power, which they have, Senate, House, and White House they have, when they have the reigns of power, they aren’t fixing anything that the American people care about.”

