WH Spox Bottoms: ‘Very Concerned’ about Lack of Enthusiasm in Georgia, Don’t Think ‘People Are Paying Attention in the Way’ ‘They Should’

On Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM Urban View’s “Joe Madison The Black Eagle,” White House Senior Adviser for Public Engagement and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated that “as a voter,” she is “very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm” in Georgia’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races and the lack of enthusiasm is “disappointing because we know that there’s so much at stake this year, and I just don’t feel like people are paying attention in the way that they should.”

Bottoms said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:20] “I’m — just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course, with my position as Senior Adviser to the President for Public Engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs. But I can tell you, I don’t feel and see the enthusiasm that I think voters across Georgia should have right now. And I know that, oftentimes, in midterm elections, people don’t turn out to vote. I hope that won’t be the case this year in Georgia.”

She added, “It’s surprising and it’s disappointing because we know that there’s so much at stake this year, and I just don’t feel like people are paying attention in the way that they should. But, hopefully, as we get closer — and because I’m in Washington, D.C. so much, I don’t even know if early voting has started in Georgia yet. If it’s not started, I know that it will start soon.”

