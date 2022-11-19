GOP Rep. Gimenez: Part of the Border Problem Is Congress Giving ‘Way Too Much Discretion’ to the Administration

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that while the Biden administration’s immigration policies are terrible, part of the problem is that Congress has given “way too much discretion” to the executive branch on the issue of immigration since under the same law, “you could have the Trump policies and the Biden policies.” And Congress needs to assert more authority on the issue and put tighter limits on the executive.

Gimenez said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:15] “We’re going to be looking at how are things being done throughout the administration. We can go deeper into Secretary Mayorkas and what’s going on on the southern border. Why did you change the policies? On purpose…without a doubt. Look, you can’t be that dumb.”

He added, “[T]he problem also lies — look, a little bit has to be with the rules that we set up in Congress. Within the same law, you could have the Trump policies and the Biden policies. That means we gave way too much discretion to the administration. That’s a lesson that I’ve taken, being there as a freshman that, hey, we’ve got to ratchet this back and say we want it done that way, not from here to here. Because they use the same law.”

