Stephen A. Smith is urging black NBA players to unite and says he wants the “brothers” to mount an effort to take down the L.A. Lakers’ top three white players.

Smith has been on an extended campaign to get black players to focus on working against the Lakers’ “white dudes” when the league gets to the playoffs. It appears Smith thinks racism should motivate the league’s black players to step up their game against these three outstanding white players, according to The Spun.

“With all the money that’s being exchanged, you want little motivational nuggets to nudge cats a little bit. So, I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA doing special things,” Smith said on ESPN. “The Lakers are doing special things…I’m saying to you, I ain’t never seen what they assembled, what they’re being led by, deliver an NBA championship in my lifetime. And I don’t think I’m gonna see it this year.”

He went on to categorize white players as “them” and insisted that blacks own the NBA and should not let “them” win a championship.

“I’m gonna say it for them. I’m looking at the fellas. LA looks pretty damn good. These white brothers can play, they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?” he said.

Smith’s racist comment drew widespread criticism from fans and ESPN viewers. He was even blasted by fellow ESPN commentator Jay Williams, who said Smith’s race-tinged comment was “disturbing,” and added that Smith’s comments “sound like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed.”

“We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win? At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?” Williams exclaimed.

But despite Williams’ criticism, Smith doubled down. In fact, he called Williams cogent point nothing but “b.s.”

“Thanks for reaching out, Jay Williams. Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930’s, but I’m talking about right now. I love this challenge to the fellas. I want to see if this generation of players are gonna succumb to these Lakers,” Smith wrote on X.

Still, many others also piled on.

Clay Travis wondered what would happen if Smith’s concept were transferred to the NFL, and asked, “What happens if a white guy on TV said white quarterbacks have to keep a black quarterback from winning a Super Bowl? He would never work on TV again?”

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons guessed that ESPN would “Just let this slide, I guess.”

Ex NFL player and current NBC analyst Doc Holiday also ripped Smith and jumped to his own X account to say, “Why does it gotta be black versus white?… I don’t understand how that’s relevant.”

California sports reporter Fred J. Robledo was shocked by Smith’s outrageous comment. “Imagine when Tiger Woods was coming up if some pundit on ESPN looked at the television and told white golfers you all gonna let this happen? Same thing,” he wrote on X.

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