Swalwell: McCarthy’s Criticism of Me ‘Inspires’ Death Threats

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that criticism from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was inspiring death threats against him.

Anchor Nicole Wallace said, “You were stripped of your committees. Why?”

Swalwell said, “Well, political vengeance. Kevin McCarthy seems to want to heat up the leftovers of a story that goes back to Barack Obama’s first term. The FBI has said three different times, in a rare form, they never talk about investigations, that all I did was help them, never suspected of wrongdoing.

Today The Washington Post’s fact checker Glenn Kessler put out a story giving McCarthy four Pinocchios for his claims. But the consequence of his claims is not just that I’m on the committee, and he’s weaponized the intelligence committee. It is that inspires these death threats. People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threats. So he knows that. We told this to him. I have told this to him. I have, you know, publicly broadcast to him when you do this, it leads to threats to me, my wife, our kids. Recently someone said they were going to rape and kill my children. They were using the language that Kevin McCarthy was using. There is a cost to all of this.”

