Ana Navarro Leads View Audience in ‘Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye’ Chant to Tucker Carlson

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Ana Navarro led her co-hosts and audience in a “na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” chant after news broke that Fox News and Tucker Carlson have ended their business relationship.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Welcome back, word has come down that Fox News media and Tucker have agreed to part ways.”

She continued, “They thanked him for his service to the network from our prior contributor. Wave.”

The co-host hosts stood up to do The Wave.

Navarro said, “Can I ask the audience if they will help me with something? Come on folks, ‘Na-na-na, na-na-na, hey hey hey, goodbye.’

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career.”

Goldberg said, “He’s not dead.”

Hostin continued, “No, the demise of someone’s career, but he’s responsible for the degradation of the democracy in this country. I think of the faithful person, look at God. Look at God, you know?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Russian propaganda is hardest hit, he’s the biggest purveyor of Russian propaganda so it is a good day for the Ukrainian people.”

Hostin said, “Karma knows his address.”

Goldberg said, “It may misplace the address but it doesn’t lose it.”

