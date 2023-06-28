Biden Adviser: People Give Biden Poor Marks on Economy Because COVID, War Made Things Hard, ‘Most’ Think Economy ‘Handled Well’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden Mitch Landrieu responded to a question on why people give President Joe Biden poor marks on the economy by stating that over the past couple of years, “it’s been very difficult for the people in the United States of America and worldwide, with the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.” He also argued that “most people think” that the economy is “being handled well.”

Co-host Geoff Bennett asked, “So, President Biden wants to own this economy. He’s selling the American people on his economic vision, what the White House sees as a post-pandemic resurgence. The challenge for this White House is that the American people, by and large, think that this economy is in bad shape. Poll after poll shows that, including this one from Pew Research. They give the President poor marks on his handling of the economy, and it’s bringing down his overall approval rating. How do you explain that disconnect?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, I think the President did a very good job of explaining it today. I mean, the last couple of years, as you know, it’s been very difficult for the people in the United States of America and worldwide, with the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. And we’re slowly coming out of it. I mean, the facts are the facts. The President has been able to create 13.1 million jobs, 800,000 manufacturing jobs, the massive amount of investments that are made across America that are coming out of the ground as we speak. And, as the President said, trickle-down economics never worked, top-down to the bottom never work. So he’s building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

He added that “Everything takes a little time to take root, but the evidence out there right now, is that we’re succeeding really, really, really well.”

Landrieu further stated, “People have been predicting that a recession is coming since the President has been in office. And I guess, one day, they’re going to be correct about that. But, right now, I think most people think that it’s being handled well. We have a long way to go. It’s a tough slog. Inflation is still higher than we want it to be, which is why the President is concentrating hard on lowering costs, like prescription drugs and healthcare costs, as well as for hearing aids, junk fees, things like that, that will help lower the costs for American citizens.”

He also said that it’s important for President Biden to “tell the story” of his economic record.

