A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed on Thursday that the Second Amendment protects firearm sales.

The case is United States v. Deare. Ammoland summed up the ruling thus: “[T]he constitutional right to keep and bear arms also protects the sale of firearms.”

The defendant in the case, Jeremiah Deare, “was indicted for conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license.” The panel’s ruling vacates the lower court’s decision, “[sending] the case back for further proceedings.”

The three judges on the panel were George W. Bush-appointed Catherina Haynes and two Donald Trump appointees, James C. Ho and Andrew Oldham.

In their opinion, the judges wrote, “The plain text of the Second Amendment covers the sale of firearms. As we noted in Reese v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, … “the right to ‘keep and bear arms’ surely implies the right to purchase them.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.