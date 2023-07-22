GOP Sen. Marshall: We Keep Increasing Defense Spending by Billions Without Oversight

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said he has concerns about the size of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the fact that the size of the NDAA has grown in size from around $700 billion in 2019, to $800 billion in 2022, to over $850 in 2023 despite a lack of accounting for Pentagon assets. Marshall also stated that despite this increase, China has managed to build a larger navy and wondered, “what has the military-industrial complex been doing with this money for the past decade?”

Marshall stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:45] “I’m very concerned. This is a $900 billion bill, a nation has a $33 trillion national debt. We’ve seen this bill grow from — over the past four or five years from 700 to 800, now 900 billion dollars.”

He added, “China does have a larger navy. We’ll probably never catch up with them. So what has the military-industrial complex been doing with this money for the past decade? And that’s just it. They don’t know where their assets are. My job in Congress is to hold the military accountable, just like I would the State Department, any department up there…they’re not immune from being held accountable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett