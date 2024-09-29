John Kirby: Israeli Strike on Hezbollah ‘Good for the World’

Biden administration national Security spokesman John Kirby said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Israel’s military action that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top officials was “good for the world.”

Kirby said, “I don’t think anybody is mourning the loss of Mr. Nasrallah, a known terrorist, a guy with American blood on his hands as well as Israeli blood on his hands. This is a terrorist organization. He was the leader of it. And I think people are safer without him walking around. But they’ll try to recover. We’re watching to see what they do to try to fill this leadership vacuum. It’s going to be tough that much of their command structure has now been wiped out.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Before President Obama gave the order for Seal Team Six to go in and take out Bin Laden, there was talk of an airstrike against the compound and the decision to not do so because they weren’t sure about the intelligence and because they were worried about, Obama was worried about civilian casualties. The Israelis wanted a different direction. Obviously, their intelligence was solid, but do you think Israel made the right decision doing it the way they did it? ”

Kirby said, “I think having decimated the command structure of Hezbollah certainly works to the Israeli’s advantage. It’s actually good for the region, good for the world.”

He added, “The president continues to believe that there needs to be time and space for diplomacy, and that means we’d like to see a ceasefire in place so that, that diplomacy can breathe.”

