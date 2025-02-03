Alex Marlow: Did a Diversity Hire Cause Mass Death?

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the midair collision outside Washington, D.C.

Marlow stated, “I don’t even want to talk about Capt. Lobach. I don’t want to talk about her or anything about her, but I want to tell you that if this was a diversity hire, then everyone responsible should get hauled into court and is accomplice to murder, it just is. It just is what it is. If you’re having unqualified people — if that’s what this is, and I’m not saying for sure that it is, all caveats in there — it’s what it is. And all those figure skaters who are dead now and the mother of two who the husband was all over the media doing interviews about it, the kids are 3 and 1…you should be accountable to those families if you were involved in any diversity hires that are going on. So, maybe she’s the best pilot in the world and that had nothing to do with it, it was just bad luck. But I know how it looks, it doesn’t look good. And this is what we need to stop because these are real-life consequences and real people died and real people’s lives will never be the same in a worse way and if this is because we wokeified our military, then it’s evil. It’s an evil thing to have done that in the name of diversity.”

He continued, “So all of the diversity obsessives, just know how dangerous it can be. Because I’ll tell you, we’ve seen the footage, it sure looked like this plane drove on a beeline to crash into that passenger plane and now everyone’s dead. So, when Trump said this is a diversity thing, this is a DEI woke thing, he wasn’t just shooting off at the hip, he knew the names of the pilots right away. So, when everyone was saying, oh, Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about…he’s making this political right away, he knew what was going on. … So, I’m making a point here that’s political, but it’s not political, it’s about safety, it’s about having a society of science, restoring law and order, restoring truth. We can’t have that if we’re trying to balance the scales in a way that nature just does not want it. So, we’ve got to be really careful here. … I don’t know all the details of the specific case, maybe she was really, really qualified, but I’ll tell you, given what Trump said and given how this looks, and given how they kept the name silent, we know how this appears. This appears that this is a big mistake. And that’s what Secretary Hegseth[‘s] got to do, got to make sure this is the last time this ever happens. We’ve got to have high standards.”

