Marlow: Michael Moore Suggests Magical, Heroic Illegal Aliens Curing Cancer

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed illegal immigration and some recent comments on the subject from the left.

Marlow stated, “Michael Moore said that Trump might be deporting illegal aliens that could cure cancer or stop an asteroid. Isn’t that pretty good in light of the story I just brought up with the seven-time deported MS-13 gang member who we just arrested for murder? … But we don’t know if they’re going to cure cancer or stop an asteroid, what we do know is that they’re going to bring fentanyl and murder people, we do know that. Not all of them, some of them will merely pick the food that is put on your plate, as Pramila Jayapal says. So, it’s so backwards that we talk about human beings in this way. It’s — they’re not magical. They’re not heroic, not all of them are murderers…but this is why we need to talk at a broader level. People like the deportations, they would like a secure border, they would like for Americans to be treated as a priority…and once we get that in place, then we can go into all the details.”

