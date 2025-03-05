Bessent: I Think We Have a Better Shot at Resolving Tariff Situation Once Canada Has New PM

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he believes current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “kind of dangerous,” and they have a better chance of resolving the tariff situation with a new PM and “the current 25% tariffs are about securing the border, about fentanyl, and, then, on April 2, we’re going to see the reciprocal tariffs.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Justin Trudeau, he’s got 42 million citizens in Canada. We have 340 million here. He wants to pick that fight, who do you think’s going to win? Who’s going to get hurt the most?”

Bessent responded, “Well, Sean, he’s already a lame duck. He’s a dead man walking. And so, I don’t think anybody ever took him seriously. I think he’s kind of dangerous, we’ll see. My guess is that, next week, Mark Carney’s the prime minister, he’s a little more reasonable, but we’ll see.”

Hannity then said, “It’s simple, the president wants the border secure, he wants free and fair trade across the board, nobody taking advantage of us, and the president would like fentanyl to stop coming into our country. If they do those three things, the tariffs go away, and they get rid of their tariffs.”

Bessent responded, “Exactly. So, the current 25% tariffs are about securing the border, about fentanyl, and, then, on April 2, we’re going to see the reciprocal tariffs.”

