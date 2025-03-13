Carville: Trump’s Second Term ‘Serious Crisis,’ ‘Entire Idea of the United States Is in Jeopardy’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on “The Chris Cuomo Project” podcast that he believed President Donald Trump’s second term is the most “serious crisis” the United States has ever faced.

Carville said, “I think right now, and I’m going be very serious — I’m 80 years old — I think this is the most serious crisis that this country has ever faced. I think the entire idea of the United States is in jeopardy. I really do. I think it’s fundamentally that profound a problem. And I think if the Democrats act clever and determined, understand where they stand at this moment in history, I think that it would be very successful.

He added, “We have a president who is siding with Belarus and North Korea and Russia. I’m sorry, that’s a crisis. We have a president that has appointed some of the most incompetent people you can imagine to the United States Congress. We have a president who is starting a trade war with our three biggest trading partners and we’re watching the beginnings of which could be a financial meltdown that we can hardly imagine. We have a president who does not respect our institutions, does not respect the limits to powers, the separation of powers that we have in our Constitution. I can think of no bigger crisis that this country has been in in my lifetime. Ever. I think we’ve had presidents who have made mistakes. The Iraq War being one — I thought they did it because they thought it would work, they didn’t do it because they thought it would hurt the United States. I think they were wrong. I am not convinced at all that Donald Trump loves the United States.”

