Robert Kraft: ‘Very Concerned’ Political Leaders, News Media Downplaying Antisemitism

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was “concerned” that politicians and the media were downplaying antisemitism in the wake of the Boulder, CO terrorism attack.

“I wonder what went through your mind when you heard that another attack on Jewish Americans had happened?” host Kaitlin Collins asked.

“Well, Kaitlan, it’s a pleasure to be with you,” Kraft replied. “And I’ll just tell you that there have been three events that have happened that have really shook me up. What happened to Governor Shapiro in Pennsylvania — what happened, out in D.C., with a couple of young people who were just employees of the embassy in Washington. And then what happened yesterday in Boulder or a couple days ago.”

He added, “And people are afraid to call it what it really is. That gentleman you just had on, he called it antisemitism right from the start. And I’m very concerned that our political leaders, and other people in the news area, don’t report it as blatant antisemitism. And we’ve let this go on, and it’s happened at college campuses now for quite a long time. And we need people to speak up, and call it for what it is.”

