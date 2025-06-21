Maher: Blue States Are Intruding on Parents’ Rights on Trans Issues, Not Red States

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the issue with intrusions on parents’ rights on transgender issues isn’t with states banning transitioning minors, it’s blue states keeping parents in the dark if their children transition.

After CNN Political Contributor and Democratic strategist Paul Begala said politicians shouldn’t tell parents what to do by banning gender transitions for minors, Maher said, “And by the way, the issue is quite the reverse. Like, out here in California and in New Jersey, it’s the schools who are not allowed to even tell the parents.”

Maher further stated, “I think they’re not protecting the children from people coming in and taking advantage, I think, of young folks who don’t know what’s going on, I didn’t know what the f*ck was going on when I was eight years old. I was unhappy when I was a teenager. If someone offered this as the solution, I might go for it. And they have done studies since then, that’s why America is an outlier country with this. All the other countries pulled back on this, because they said, we don’t know, and, sometimes they’re just gay and sometimes they’re just confused and sometimes they’re just depressed, but once you start taking off body parts, you can’t reverse it.”

