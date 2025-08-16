Dem NYC Councilman: I’m ‘Skeptical’ of Lower Crime Numbers, Think Things Are Reclassified

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D), who is supporting Republican Curtis Sliwa’s candidacy for mayor of New York City, stated that he believes the city is “playing with the numbers” on crime data and “they’re reclassifying numbers. So, I’m very, very skeptical of those numbers.”

After Holden stated that quality of life in the city has fallen sharply since the pandemic, host Brian Kilmeade asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:03:40] “So, the thing is, is the stats say something different, they say crime is going down, the city’s never been better. And, Councilman, we have — anecdotally, I know you’re right, but are you starting to question all these numbers, just like they’re starting to sue to get the real numbers of crime in D.C., do you question the numbers that are coming out?”

Holden responded, “Yeah, and I saw — certainly, I see that the numbers have changed. If you look at the seven, eight-year breakdown, we used to be way over in crime, all of a sudden, last year, at the end of last year, the numbers changed. So, I think they’re playing with the numbers, they’re reclassifying numbers. So, I’m very, very skeptical of those numbers. By the way, New Yorkers have eyes. We see what’s going on, and we see that we need to make a change, but we don’t need somebody on the far, far left. We need somebody like Rudy Giuliani, who I think, still, was the greatest mayor of the city of New York.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett