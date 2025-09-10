Assistant A.G.: I’ve Felt Unsafe Near DOJ, Trump Was ‘Exposed’ in D.C.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon stated that she is bothered by how “exposed” President Donald Trump was at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., and that she has “felt, as a DOJ official, unsafe near the DOJ.” And “I encourage everyone here serving the administration, I think we all are targets, and we should all be incredibly careful and protective of our safety.”

Host Chris Salcedo asked, “Last night, President Trump was confronted by far-left extremists in Code Pink who were within an arm’s throw of President Trump after two assassination attempts. Can you rationalize how that was allowed to happen?”

Dhillon answered, “Look, I have no knowledge of how that happened. I don’t want to point fingers at anybody. I will say that I value the President very dearly. He’s been my friend, my client, my mentor, and it is shocking to see him exposed that way. And I have felt, as a DOJ official, unsafe near the DOJ. And so, we have to be incredibly careful with our lives. This is the biggest gift that God has given us. And so, the President is irreplaceable. Charlie Kirk was irreplaceable, and now he’s gone. And, we have to go on, but we have to go on intelligently and keep our loved ones and our leaders safe, pray for them. But, more than praying for them, take active measures to protect ourselves and each other. I think that is also very important. And I, for one, am doing that. And I encourage everyone here serving the administration, I think we all are targets, and we should all be incredibly careful and protective of our safety.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett