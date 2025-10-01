Sanders on Trump NYC Funding Threat: ‘You Can’t Pick and Choose Who You Want to Fund’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal money from New York City if New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) wins by saying that “You can’t pick and choose who you want to fund.”

While discussing the prospect of programs being axed or government employees being fired during a government shutdown, Sanders said that they’re already doing this, and gave as an example, “I think it was yesterday, Trump says, well, you know, if Mr. Mamdani becomes the mayor of New York City, well, you know what? I’m going to cut funding to New York City. Well, that’s great. You cut funding to any city, any state that you don’t like. Well, not only is that illegal, not only is that unconstitutional, it’s outrageous. Everybody — every state in this country contributes money into the federal budget. You can’t pick and choose who you want to fund.”

He continued, “So, you have a president who happens not to believe in the rule of law. And our job is to rally the American people, who I think are very strongly on our side, and tell Trump and the Republicans, you know what? This government belongs to all of us, not just your billionaire oligarch friends.”

